Abstract

Poisoning, as a well-known medical condition, puts everyone at risk. As a data management tool, a registry plays an important role in monitoring the poisoned patients. Having a poisoning minimum data set is a major requirement for creating a poisoning registry. Therefore, the present systematic review was conducted in 2019 to identify the minimum data set for a poisoning registry. Searches were performed in four scientific databases, i.e., PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, and Embase. The keywords used in the searches included minimum data set, "poison", and "registry". Two researchers independently evaluated the titles, abstracts, and texts of the papers. The data were collected from the related papers. Ultimately, the minimum data set was identified for the poisoning registry. Data elements extracted from the sources were classified into two general categories: administrative data and clinical data. Ninety-eight data elements in the administrative data category were subdivided into three sections: general data, admission data, and discharge data. One-hundred and thirty-one data elements in the clinical data category were subdivided into five sections: clinical observation data, clinical assessment data, past medical history data, diagnosis data, and treatment plan data. The minimum data set is a prerequisite for creating and using a poisoning registry and data system. It is suggested to evaluate and use the poisoning minimum data set in accordance with the national laws, needs, and standards based on the opinion of the local experts.

