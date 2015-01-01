Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study was planned to investigate the cause, method, age group and gender of suicides between 2009 and 2017 in Turkey.



METHODS: Data on suicide deaths between the years 2009-2017 were obtained from the death data of the Turkish Statistical Institute.



RESULTS: Suicide data were evaluated according to age group, gender, reason and method. The most common suicide methods among people living in Turkey were hanging oneself, using a firearm and throwing oneself from a high place whereas common causes and unknown causes were found to be illness and economic problems. Gender showed statistical significance in the cause of suicide in all suicide methods (illness, economic problems, job failure). According to age groups the reasons were family disharmony, emotional relationship and not being able to marry the desired person, Education failure were found to be statistically significant. Less used methods to commit suicide in Turkey were determined as using firearms, using natural gas or LPG, throwing from a train or motor vehicle.



CONCLUSION: It is a very sad situation for an individual to end his/her life conspiratorially. Appropriately collected suicide information can guide the design of suicide prevention strategies. Because previous suicide attempts seem to be an important risk factor for future attempts and death by suicide.

Language: en