Abstract

Methanol poisoning is one of the risk factors causing death and disability. As mentioned in the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) studies, alcohol consumption was the seventh risk factor for premature deaths and DALYs in 2016, compared to other risk factors (1). Methanol poisoning is also one of the growing health problems in Iran where due to a ban on alcohol consumption and also the fears of its cultural, social and legal con- sequences, and as a result of non - re ferral to med- ical centers, there is no accurate statistics on its morbidity and subsequent mortality rate. This type of poisoning, which is far more difficult to manage than other poisonings, is occurred often due to the use of handmade or contaminated alcoholic beverages.



From September 7, to September 29 in 2018, overall, 768 people were poisoned using hand - made alcoholic beverages in the provinces of Alborz, Tehran, Markazi, Fars, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer - Ahmad, Hormozgan, North Khorasan, and Qazvin. Among whom 57 people were hospitalized and 69 people were died, most of them were young men. The outbreak of poisoning by alcoholic beverages was reported by media in the Hormozgan Province in Oct 2018 due to increased poisoning rates and referrals to hospitals, and the highest number of deaths reported in the...

