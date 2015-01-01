|
Mashallahi A, Mohamadkhani M, Ostadtaghizadeh A. Iran. J. Public Health 2021; 50(7): 1502-1503.
Copyright © 2021, Tehran University of Medical Sciences
34568196
Methanol poisoning is one of the risk factors causing death and disability. As mentioned in the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) studies, alcohol consumption was the seventh risk factor for premature deaths and DALYs in 2016, compared to other risk factors (1). Methanol poisoning is also one of the growing health problems in Iran where due to a ban on alcohol consumption and also the fears of its cultural, social and legal con- sequences, and as a result of non - re ferral to med- ical centers, there is no accurate statistics on its morbidity and subsequent mortality rate. This type of poisoning, which is far more difficult to manage than other poisonings, is occurred often due to the use of handmade or contaminated alcoholic beverages.
Language: en