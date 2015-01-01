Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Interpersonal negative life events (NLEs) have been linked to risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors. However, little is known about how this risk is conferred over the short term and the mechanisms linking interpersonal NLEs to suicide risk, particularly in adolescents. This study used an intensive longitudinal design to examine thwarted belongingness with family and friends as potential mechanisms linking interpersonal NLEs to suicidal thoughts.



METHOD: Forty-eight adolescents (M(age )= 14.96 years; 64.6% female, 77.1% White), who recently received acute psychiatric care for suicide risk, were followed intensely for 28 days after discharge. Smartphone-based ecological momentary assessment was used to measure presence of interpersonal NLEs at the day level, fluctuations in thwarted belongingness with family and friends (separately) within day, and fluctuations in suicidal thoughts within day. A multi-level structural equation model was utilized to examine family thwarted belongingness and friend thwarted belongingness as parallel mediators in the relationship between interpersonal NLEs and next-day suicidal thoughts.



RESULTS: Significant direct effects were observed between interpersonal NLEs and family thwarted belongingness, family thwarted belongingness and suicidal thoughts, and friend thwarted belongingness and suicidal thoughts. In addition, family, but not friend, thwarted belongingness significantly mediated the association between interpersonal NLEs and next-day suicidal thoughts.



CONCLUSIONS: Interpersonal NLEs predicted greater suicidal thoughts over the short term (next day) in high-risk adolescents.



FINDINGS suggest how interpersonal NLEs may confer risk for suicidal thoughts - by reducing feelings of family belongingness. Future research is needed to examine how modifying belongingness may reduce suicide risk in adolescents.

