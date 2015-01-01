Abstract

BACKGROUND: Due to associated comorbidities, the elderly population is more vulnerable to injuries with complications. This study was done to assess the severity of trauma and outcome of injuries among these patients presenting to the Emergency Department (ED).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a retrospective cohort study. We included all patients aged more than 60 years, who presented to the ED with trauma in the year 2018. Details of the mode of trauma, severity of injuries and outcome were analysed.



RESULTS: During the study period a total of 7666 trauma patients presented to ED, among which 879 (879/7666: 11.4%) were in the geriatric age group. The mean age was 68.9 (SD: 7) years with 90.8% being young-old (60-79 years) and 9.2% being old-old (>80 years). Common modes of injuries were road traffic accidents (RTA) (64%) fall on level ground (FLG) (20%) and fall from height (FFH) (8%). Most of them had Injury Severity Score (ISS) and New Injury Severity Score (NISS) score of 0-7, i.e.: 62% and 51%, respectively. On multivariate logistic regression analysis RTA, FFH FLG and triage priority 1 patients were associated with trauma in the old-old as compared to the young-old age groups significantly. Independent risk factors associated with severe trauma were seen RTA, FLG and priority 1 patients. Forty-four per cent patients were managed by the ED team alone. Trauma speciality departments referred to included orthopaedics (47%), neurosurgery (22%), trauma surgery (14%), plastic surgery (8%) and hand reconstruction surgery (6%). About half of the population under study was discharged stable (44%), of which the majority belonged to the young-old category (44.1%). The in-hospital mortality rate was 0.5% (4/879).



CONCLUSION: This study shows the gravity of multiple injuries sustained by the geriatric age group with RTA, FLG and FFH being the predominant causes of trauma. The NISS highlights the severity of injuries in the old and the frail.

Language: en