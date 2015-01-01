|
Citation
|
Kinmond S, Sullivan KA, Jaganathan KS. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Increasing concussion knowledge could contribute to improving injury outcomes. Understanding the predictors of concussion knowledge could determine the areas of educational need. This study examined whether individual factors, prior brain injury, prior concussion education, and contact-sports participation predicted concussion knowledge. DESIGN AND SETTING: Cross-sectional study with recruitment of community volunteers. PARTICIPANTS: An online survey was completed by 525 adults, 443 of whom provided useable responses. MAIN MEASURES: The respondents provided background information and completed the Concussion Knowledge Index from the Rosenbaum Concussion Knowledge and Attitudes Survey (RoCKAS).
Language: en