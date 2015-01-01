Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We investigated the degree to which the association between history of concussion with psychological distress and general symptom severity is independent of several factors commonly associated with elevated symptom severity. We also examined whether symptom severity endorsement was associated with concussion injury specifically or response to injury in general. SETTING: Academic medical center. PARTICIPANTS: Collegiate athletes (N = 106; age: M = 21.37 ± 1.69 years; 33 female) were enrolled on the basis of strict medical/psychiatric exclusion criteria.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional single-visit study. Comprehensive assessment, including semistructured interviews to retrospectively diagnose the number of previous concussions, was completed. Single-predictor and stepwise regression models were fit to examine the predictive value of prior concussion and orthopedic injuries on symptom severity, both individually and controlling for confounding factors. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Psychological distress was operationalized as Brief Symptom Inventory-18 Global Severity Index (BSI-GSI) ratings; concussion-related symptom severity was measured using the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool.



RESULTS: Controlling for baseline factors associated with the symptom outcomes (agreeableness, neuroticism, negative emotionality, and sleep quality), concussion history was significantly associated with psychological distress (B = 1.25 [0.55]; P =.025, ΔR2 = 0.034) and concussion-like symptom severity (B = 0.22 [0.08]; P =.005, ΔR2 = 0.064) and accounted for a statistically significant amount of unique variance in symptom outcomes. Orthopedic injury history was not individually predictive of psychological distress (B = -0.06 [0.53]; P =.905) or general symptom severity (B = 0.06 [0.08]; P =.427) and did not explain the relationship between concussion history and symptom outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Concussion history is associated with subtle elevations in symptom severity in collegiate-aged athletes; this relationship is independent of medical, lifestyle (ie, sleep), and personality factors. Furthermore, this relationship is associated with brain injury (ie, concussion) and is not a general response to injury history.

