Journal Article

Citation

Tran Z, Hsiue PP, Pan C, Verma A, Rahimtoola R, Stavrakis A, Lee C, Benharash P. J. Orthop. 2021; 27: 74-78.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, P. K. Surendran Memorial Education Foundation, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jor.2021.09.006

PMID

34566352

Abstract

The present study sought to evaluate clinical outcomes of delayed intervention following hip fractures. Adults (≥60 years) who underwent operative intervention for hip fracture following traumatic fall were identified using the 2008-2018 National Inpatient Sample. Patients were classified as Delayed if repair was >48 h after admission and otherwise considered Early. Of an estimated 1,942,905 patients, 148,441 (7.6%) were Delayed. Delayed more commonly suffered neck fractures, underwent hip arthroplasty and were managed at low-volume hospitals. After adjustment, delayed operation was associated with greater likelihood of mortality (adjusted odds ratio (AOR): 1.28, 95% CI: 1.17-1.40), studied complications, hospitalization duration and costs.


Language: en

Keywords

Delayed intervention; National inpatient sample; Traumatic fall; Volume outcome relationship

