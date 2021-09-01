Abstract

The present study sought to evaluate clinical outcomes of delayed intervention following hip fractures. Adults (≥60 years) who underwent operative intervention for hip fracture following traumatic fall were identified using the 2008-2018 National Inpatient Sample. Patients were classified as Delayed if repair was >48 h after admission and otherwise considered Early. Of an estimated 1,942,905 patients, 148,441 (7.6%) were Delayed. Delayed more commonly suffered neck fractures, underwent hip arthroplasty and were managed at low-volume hospitals. After adjustment, delayed operation was associated with greater likelihood of mortality (adjusted odds ratio (AOR): 1.28, 95% CI: 1.17-1.40), studied complications, hospitalization duration and costs.

