Citation
Tran Z, Hsiue PP, Pan C, Verma A, Rahimtoola R, Stavrakis A, Lee C, Benharash P. J. Orthop. 2021; 27: 74-78.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, P. K. Surendran Memorial Education Foundation, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34566352
Abstract
The present study sought to evaluate clinical outcomes of delayed intervention following hip fractures. Adults (≥60 years) who underwent operative intervention for hip fracture following traumatic fall were identified using the 2008-2018 National Inpatient Sample. Patients were classified as Delayed if repair was >48 h after admission and otherwise considered Early. Of an estimated 1,942,905 patients, 148,441 (7.6%) were Delayed. Delayed more commonly suffered neck fractures, underwent hip arthroplasty and were managed at low-volume hospitals. After adjustment, delayed operation was associated with greater likelihood of mortality (adjusted odds ratio (AOR): 1.28, 95% CI: 1.17-1.40), studied complications, hospitalization duration and costs.
Language: en
Keywords
Delayed intervention; National inpatient sample; Traumatic fall; Volume outcome relationship