Abstract

Interoceptive dysfunction (ID) is associated with self-injurious behaviors, as disconnection from the body is thought to enable bodily harm. This study tested differences in ID among those with and without history of self-injurious behaviors, as well as the relationship between ID and lethality of past suicide attempts. Adults (N = 344; 61.3% female; mean age 27.68) seeking psychological treatment completed self-report measures and clinical interviews during intake at a community-based clinic. Overall symptom severity was substantial (e.g., approximately 40% reported current suicidal ideation and two-thirds met a clinical cut-off score of ≥ 16 on the Beck Depression Inventory). Orthogonal contrasts were used to test whether mean levels of ID differed across lifetime self-injurious behavior groups. Attempt lethality was regressed on interoceptive dysfunction, covarying depressive symptom severity, age, and gender. Participants with suicide attempt history demonstrated greater ID than those without. Participants who had engaged in non-suicidal self-injury demonstrated greater ID than those with no history of self-injurious behaviors. Greater ID was associated with higher lethality of past suicide attempt, above demographic and clinical covariates. ID may have transdiagnostic relevance for risk assessment and management of self-injurious behaviors.

