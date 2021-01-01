Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Indigenous peoples of the United States experience disproportionate rates of intimate partner violence (IPV). The framework of historical oppression, resilience, and transcendence (FHORT) was used to understand risk factors for IPV victimization and perpetration.



METHOD: In this exploratory sequential mixed-methods study, data were collected with 436 participants in the qualitative portion and 127 participants in the quantitative portion. After listwise deletion of missing variables, 117 participants were included in the main analyses. Thematic reconstructive analysis was used to qualitatively investigate how Indigenous peoples describe IPV victimization. T-test and regression analyses examined the following risk factors for IPV victimization and perpetration: (a) perceived oppression, (b) adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), (c) alcohol and other drug (AOD) abuse, (d) posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), (e) anxiety, (f) younger age, and (g) female gender.



RESULTS: Qualitative results revealed ACE, infidelity, and AOD abuse were frequently mentioned among IPV victimization for participants, with women experiencing more severe violence. Quantitative results indicated PTSD and IPV victimization were higher among women. Oppression, ACE, AOD abuse, PTSD, and female gender were risk factors for victimization, whereas younger age, anxiety, and alcohol use were risk factors for perpetration.



CONCLUSIONS: Indigenous peoples in these samples experienced rampant IPV, which was exacerbated and triggered by alcohol, drug use, and infidelity. To prevent IPV for adults, it is germane to prevent exposure to violence and substance abuse across the life course. Family-focused and culturally grounded interventions that focus both on AOD abuse, emotional regulation, and violence prevention are recommended. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

