Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) among men who have sex with men (MSM) has become a serious and widespread public health issue, which might result in low quality of life and increase the global burden of diseases.



AIM: To quantitatively estimate the pooled prevalence of IPV and its specific forms (physical violence, sexual violence and emotional violence) among MSM.



METHODS: Databases of PubMed, Cochrane Library, CINAHL, MEDLINE, PsycINFO, CNKI, WANFANG Data, and Weipu (CQVIP) Data were searched for identified studies published between January 1990 and August 2020. Random effect meta-analyses were used to synthesize the pooled prevalence and 95% CIs of IPV. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The pooled prevalence of IPV in victimization and in perpetration among MSM.



RESULTS: A total of 52 studies with 32,048 participants were included for final analysis. The pooled prevalence of IPV was 33% (6,342 of 19,873; 95%CI, 28-39%) in victimization and 29% (1,491 of 5,983; 95%CI, 17 -40%) in perpetration across all recall periods among MSM population. Furthermore, the pooled prevalence of physical violence was 17% (3,979 of 22,928; 95%CI, 14 -20%) and 12% (942 of 9,236; 95%CI, 10 -15%), of sexual violence was 9% (1,527 of 19,511; 95%CI, 8 -11%) and 4% (324 of 8,044; 95%CI, 3 -5%), of emotional violence was 33% (5,147 of 17,994; 95%CI, 25 -40%) and 41% (1,317 of 3,811; 95%CI, 17 -65%) in victimization and perpetration, respectively. Out of all the IPV identified, emotional violence was estimated at the highest level.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrated a high prevalence of IPV both in victimization and perpetration among MSM, and emotional violence was estimated at the highest level out of all IPV forms. Efforts are needed to develop corresponding prevention programs for victims with an intent to increase the accessible availability of health services, and ultimately improve their life quality. Liu M., Cai X., Hao G. et al., Prevalence of Intimate Partner Violence Among Men Who Have Sex With Men: An Updated Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Sex Med 2021;XX:XXXXXX.

