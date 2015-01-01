|
Citation
|
Tutty LM, Nixon KL. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Studies of intimate partner sexual assault (IPSA) and its effects on mental health are limited. This secondary data analysis examines IPSA, a history of child sexual abuse, depression, trauma, mental distress and quality of life in 665 Canadian women, 41% of whom had been sexually assaulted by intimate partners; 53% were sexually abused as children. Women who had experienced any IPSA had significantly higher scores on all Composite Abuse subscales (IPV), mental distress (SCL-10), and depression (CES-D-10). PTSD (PCL) was higher for women with both IPSA and CSA histories. Implications for advocates, clinicians, and researchers are presented.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; sexual assault; child sexual abuse; intimate partner sexual violence; violence against women