Abstract

Depression among pregnant women living with HIV (WLWH) in sub-Saharan Africa leads to poor pregnancy and HIV outcomes. This cross-sectional analysis utilized enrollment data from a randomized trial (Mobile WAChX, NCT02400671) in six Kenyan public maternal and child health clinics. Depressive symptoms were assessed with the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), stigma with the Stigma Scale for Chronic Illness, and intimate partner violence (IPV) with the Abuse Assessment Screen. Correlates of moderate-to-severe depressive symptoms ("depression", PHQ-9 score ≥10) were assessed using generalized estimating equation models clustered by facility. Among 824 pregnant WLWH, 9% had depression; these women had more recent HIV diagnosis than those without depression (median 0.4 vs. 2.0 years since diagnosis, p = .008). Depression was associated with HIV-related stigma (adjusted Prevalence Ratio [aPR]:2.36, p = .025), IPV (aPR:2.93, p = .002), and lower social support score (aPR:0.99, p = .023). Using population-attributable risk percent to estimate contributors to maternal depression, 81% were attributable to stigma (27%), recent diagnosis (24%), and IPV (20%). Integrating depression screening and treatment in prevention of mother-to-child HIV transmission programs may be beneficial, particularly in women recently diagnosed or reporting stigma and IPV.

