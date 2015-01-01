SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Barrios CL, Aguirre-Olea V, Bustos-López C, Pérez-Vergara S, Claros-Alegría S. Animals (Basel) 2021; 11(9): e2654.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Molecular Diversity Preservation International)

DOI

10.3390/ani11092654

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Canine bites are an important public health problem, with consequences such as physical injuries, psychological trauma, transmission of zoonoses, infections and they can even cause death. To avoid deaths caused by this type of bite, multiple factors related to this issue must be considered. The objective of this review was to search and analyze the indexed scientific literature on canine bites resulting in death, published during the period 2013-2017. A search was carried out in various databases of indexed literature, in Spanish and English. After selecting and excluding items using PRISMA, they were classified according to SIGN guidelines to filter out the level of evidence and potential biases. Thirty-three scientific articles were retrieved and analyzed. In most of these, victims between 50 and 64 years of age (28.6%, 8/28) were registered. Additionally, in most of the articles, only one animal participated (80%, 16/20). The highest number of events occurred in public spaces (58.5%, 7/12). In conclusion, most of the scientific articles that report incidents of dog bites resulting in death, provide details about the victims, their injuries and the treatment received; however, few articles provide background information on the context of the attack and the biting animal.


Language: en

Keywords

canis familiaris; dog; forensic veterinary medicine; potentially dangerous dogs

