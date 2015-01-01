|
Hills SP, Hobbs M, Tipton MJ, Barwood MJ. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1760.
BACKGROUND: Death by drowning is a leading cause of accidental death in the United Kingdom (UK) and worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that effective documentation of drowning is required to describe drowning frequency and to underpin effective drowning prevention intervention, thus improving the quality of data describing drowning frequency represents a key initiative. The water incident database (WAID) has been used to document UK fatal and non-fatal water-based incidents since 2009. WAID has not undergone a systematic evaluation of its data or data collection procedures to establish if the database meets the WHO requirements. The present study investigated the characteristics of UK fatal drowning incidents and audited current WAID data capture procedures.
Accident; Injury; Suicide; Immersion; Cold water; Environmental risk factor