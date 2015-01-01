|
Bozinoff N, Soobiah C, Rodak T, Bucago C, Kingston K, Klaiman M, Poynter B, Samuels G, Schoenfeld E, Shelton D, Kalocsai C. BMJ Open 2021; 11(9): e053207.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
INTRODUCTION: Buprenorphine-naloxone is recommended as a first-line agent for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Although initiation of buprenorphine in the emergency department (ED) is evidence based, barriers to implementation persist. A comprehensive review and critical analysis of both facilitators of and barriers to buprenorphine initiation in ED has yet to be published. Our objectives are (1) to map the implementation of buprenorphine induction pathway literature and synthesise what we know about buprenorphine pathways in EDs and (2) to identify gaps in this literature with respect to barriers and facilitators of implementation.
qualitative research; public health; accident & emergency medicine; health services administration & management; substance misuse