Abstract

In this work, a Korean peninsula earthquake network, constructed via event-sequential linking known as the Abe-Suzuki method, was investigated in terms of network properties. A significance test for these network properties was performed via comparisons with those of two random networks, constructed from two approaches, that is, EVENT (SEQUENCE) SHUFFLING and NETWORK (MATRIX) SHUFFLING. The Abe-Suzuki earthquake network has a clear difference from the two random networks. However, the two shuffled networks exhibited completely different functions, and even some network properties for one shuffled datum are significantly high and those of the other shuffled data are low compared to actual data. For most cases, the event-shuffled network showed a functional similarity to the real network, but with different exponents/parameters. This result strongly claims that the Korean peninsula earthquake network has a spatiotemporal causal relation. Additionally, the Korean peninsula network properties are mostly similar to those found in previous studies on the US and Japan. Further, the Korean earthquake network showed strong linearity in a specific range of spatial resolution, that is, 0.20°~0.80°, implying that macroscopic properties of the Korean earthquake network are highly regular in this range of resolution.

