Citation
Rizzo MG, Desai SS, Benson DC, Vilella FE, Dodds SD. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION AND PURPOSE: Recreational watercraft use is popular across the United States, and there is a high rate of injury associated with the use and misuse of these vehicles. Watercraft propeller injuries represent a particularly devastating mechanism of injury. We aim to describe and analyze the range of orthopaedic injuries sustained from a watercraft propeller with a particular focus on the mechanism, injury pattern, management, and complications associated with these unique, high-energy injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
Aquatic injuries; Motorboat propellers; Open fracture; Orthopaedics; Propellers; Watercraft injuries