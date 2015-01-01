Abstract

Videoconference-based adapted physical exercise combines the benefits of supervised exercise training with staying at home, when conventional training is inaccessible. However, exercising with the use of a screen can be considered an optokinetic stimulation, and could therefore induce changes in sensory processing, affecting postural stability. The objectives of this study were to compare the effectiveness of the training delivered Face-to-Face and by Videoconferencing in improving physical capacities of older adults, and to evaluate the possible effects of the Videoconference mode on the processing of sensory information that could affect postural control. Twenty eight older adults underwent the supervised exercise program for sixteen weeks either Face-to-Face or by Videoconference. Muscular strength of knee and ankle flexors and extensors, maximum oxygen uptake, postural stability and horizontal rotational vestibulo-ocular reflex were evaluated before and after the training. Both modes of training similarly increased the VO(2) peak and strength of the motor muscles of lower limbs in all participants. The use of the Videoconference did not modify the vestibulo-ocular reflex in subjects or the importance of vision for postural control. Therefore, the Videoconference-based exercise training can be considered a safe and effective way to maintain good functional capacity in seniors.

