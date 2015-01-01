Abstract

This cross-sectional study investigated the mediating effects of emotional problems including depression, anxiety, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) symptoms on the association between bullying victimization and quality of life (QoL) among adolescents with ADHD in Taiwan. A total of 171 adolescents diagnosed as having ADHD participated in this study. Adolescents completed the School Bullying Experience Questionnaire, the Taiwanese Quality of Life Questionnaire for Adolescents, the Taiwanese version of the Children's Depression Inventory and the Multidimensional Anxiety Scale for Children. Caregivers completed the Chinese version of the Swanson, Nolan, and Pelham Version IV Scale. Structural equation modeling (SEM) was used to examine the relationships among the variables. The results of SEM revealed that bullying victimization indirectly correlated with QoL through the mediation of emotional problems in adolescents with ADHD, whereas ADHD and ODD symptoms did not mediate the association between bullying victimization and QoL. Bullying victimization should be actively prevented and intervened on to ensure better QoL in adolescents with ADHD. Moreover, emotional problems should be alleviated among adolescents with ADHD with bullying victimization experience to maintain their QoL.

