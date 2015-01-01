Abstract

Jumping from a high place is the most common method of suicide among Korean children and adolescents. The aim of this study was to examine the personal, family, and school life of Korean children and adolescents who chose jumping from a high place, among suicide attempts and suicide deaths, based on teachers' reports. Data on suicide attempts and suicide deaths by jumping from a high place in children and adolescents were collected through the Ministry of Education in South Korea from 2016 to 2018. We compared sociodemographic variables, suicide-related variables, emotional and behavioral status, school life related variables, and variables related to family problems among suicide deaths (n = 262), actual suicide attempts (n = 50), and interrupted or aborted suicide attempts (n = 210). There were differences in educational stage (p < 0.001), place of suicide (p < 0.001), presence of suicide note (p < 0.05) and previous suicide attempt (p < 0.001) among the three groups. The total difficulty score on the Strength Difficulty Questionnaire of interrupted or aborted suicide attempts was higher than that of the other two groups. Our study suggests that the suicide death group tend to present fewer personal and family pathologies and better school adjustment than the suicide attempt group.

