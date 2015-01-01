Abstract

In order to gain an in-depth understanding of research about childhood and adolescent depression, this article analyzes the scale, development, and geographic distribution of the literature in the field based on 8491 articles extracted from the Web of Science Core database. Using citation analysis, this article identifies influential journals, scholars, and documents in this field. The study found that in the past 15 years, the number of documents has increased significantly and geographical diversity has also increased. Most of the highly influential literature relates to depression inventories. Using keyword co-occurrence analysis, this article also identified three key research topics focusing on (a) child and adolescent depression symptoms and prevalence, (b) parental depression and child behavioral or emotional problems, and (c) childhood abuse and depression. This study uses 'science mapping' as a means to provide a better understanding of research trends about childhood and adolescent depression that have emerged over the past half century, and may serve as reference for future research.

Language: en