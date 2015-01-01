Abstract

Workplaces are critical in suicide prevention because work-related factors can be associated with suicide, and because workplaces can be effective suicide prevention sites. Understanding the circumstances associated with work-related suicides can advance worksite prevention efforts. Data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Violent Death Reporting System from 2013 to 2017 were used to examine characteristics and circumstances associated with work compared with non-work suicides. Work-related suicides included those indicated as work-related on the death certificate or in which the death investigation mentioned a work problem or work crisis. Of the 84,389 suicides, 12.1% had some relation to the decedent's work. Males, those aged 21-54, and with at least a college education, were most likely to have work-related suicides. The circumstances most strongly associated with work-related suicide were financial problems (Odds Ratio (OR) = 4.7; 95% Confidence Interval (CI) = 4.5-5.0), prior depressed mood (OR = 2.4; 95% CI = 2.3-2.5), and eviction/loss of home (OR = 1.6; 95% CI = 1.4-1.7). Suicides among healthcare practitioners and management occupations had the highest odds of being work-related. Workplace wellness programs can consider incorporating services, such as financial planning and mental health services, as potentially up-stream approaches to prevent work-related suicide.

