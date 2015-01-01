Abstract

Ketamine use has become of increasing concern because it has spread in many parts of the world during the past few years. Substance users usually have depression and a lower quality of life (QoL). The aim of this study was to explore depression and QoL in ketamine users, and to further examine the role of gender in relation to differences in depression and QoL in ketamine users. This study recruited 204 current ketamine users, 102 abstinent ketamine users and 102 healthy controls. The demographic data, severity of depression and QoL were recorded. Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) was employed to compare the associations of ketamine use status with depression and QoL. Gender differences were examined by moderator analysis. The current ketamine users with and without ketamine use disorder, in addition to the abstinent ketamine users with ketamine use disorder, have more severe depression and a lower QoL than healthy controls. There were significant gender differences in depression and QoL in abstinent ketamine users with ketamine use disorder. Ketamine users have more severe depression and a lower QoL. In particular, depression and a lower QoL are still prominent in abstinent ketamine users. The gender differences in depression and QoL are significant in abstinent ketamine users.

Language: en