|
Citation
|
Williams R, Casini MP, Moselli M, Frattini C, Ronningstam E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(18): e9761.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Clinical and empirical research evidenced a complex link between pathological narcissism and the suicidal process in adulthood. Given the relevance of suicidality and the peculiar narcissistic vicissitudes of adolescence, the proposed research investigated the relationship between pathological narcissism analyzed from the multi-dimensional perspective of the Diagnostic Interview for Narcissism (DIN) and suicidal ideation conducted in a sample of Italian Adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
personality; adolescence; suicidality; motivation; narcissism