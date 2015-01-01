Abstract

To study the influence of the driving environment of an undersea tunnel on driver EEG (electroencephalography) characteristics and driving safety, a real vehicle experiment was performed in the Qingdao Jiaozhou Bay Tunnel. The experimental data of the drivers' real vehicle experiment were collected using an illuminance meter, EEG instrument, video recorder and other experimental equipment. The undersea tunnel is divided into different areas, and the distribution law of driving environment characteristics, EEG characteristics and vehicle speed characteristics is analyzed. The correlations between the driving environment characteristics, EEG characteristics and vehicle speed characteristics model the variables that pass the correlation test. The driving safety evaluation model of an undersea tunnel is established, and the driving safety in different areas of the undersea tunnel is evaluated. The results show that there are obvious differences in illumination, EEG power change rate, vehicle speed and other variables in different areas of the undersea tunnel. The driving environment characteristics are highly correlated with the β wave power change rate. The driving safety of different areas of the undersea tunnel from high to low is: upslope area, downslope area, exit area and entrance area. The study will provide a theoretical basis for the safe operation of the undersea tunnel.

