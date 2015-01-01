Abstract

BACKGROUND: There has been limited attention to the development and delivery of tertiary suicide prevention curricula. The aim of this work was to describe the status of postgraduate suicide prevention education, with specific attention on examining the needs of the suicide prevention sector in Australia.



METHOD: An online survey was completed by 76 stakeholders in Australia. Current curriculum learning outcomes from Griffith University's postgraduate suicidology programs guided the development of the survey.



RESULTS: Four key learning domains were rated highest in importance by stakeholders. According to most stakeholders, skills-based qualifications were the most relevant type of qualification, and online modulized education was the most preferred delivery mode. Half of stakeholders supported suicide prevention professional development through a combination of financial support and study leave.



CONCLUSIONS: The survey provided invaluable feedback regarding the priorities of Australia's suicide prevention sector for content domains and delivery mechanisms for tertiary suicidology education. The findings showed the preferred type of organizational (employer) support that may be provided for employees to undertake such education. These findings will inform the future developments of Griffith University's suicidology programs and may motivate other universities to consider offering same or a similar type of education to support the suicide prevention sector toward saving lives.

