Journal Article

Citation

Friedman JK, Santaularia NJ, Dadi D, Erickson DJ, Lust K, Mason SM. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17457300.2021.1982990

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Childhood and adult adversities occur more frequently among women and persons of colour, possibly influencing racial/ethnic disparities in substance use behaviours. This study investigates how childhood and adult adversities cluster together by race/ethnicity and how these clusters predict binge drinking, tobacco, e-cigarette, and marijuana use. Latent class analysis (LCA) was used in a combined sample from the 2015 to 2018 Minnesota College Student Health Survey to identify clusters of childhood and adult adversities among Asian, Black, Latina, and White women aged 18-25. Each substance use outcome was regressed on each adversity cluster across each race/ethnicity group. Across all racial/ethnic groups and substance use outcomes, the high adversity cluster exhibited the greatest risk. Significant racial/ethnic disparities were observed across several substance use behaviours; these were attenuated among women with fewer adversities. The reduced substance use disparities found among those with lower adversities suggest that prevention of adversities may advance health equity.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol; substance use; adverse childhood experiences (ACEs); latent class analysis; race/ethnicity; women

