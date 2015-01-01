Abstract

Timber harvesting processes, especially motor-manual felling, are hazardous to forestry workers' health and safety. The purpose of this study is to examine forestry workers' mental safety models (at the supervisor and operator levels) using the Nordic Safety Climate Questionnaire. This study also examines how operators and their families perceive workplace risks (dread and unknown risk factors). The safety climate analysis revealed that supervisors misunderstand management safety priority, competence, empowerment, and justice. Additionally, this study found that operators do not yet prioritize safety. There was a lack of safety communication and operators' skepticism about the current safety system. These findings highlight the critical importance of implementing safety measures into operators' work environments. The risk perception analysis revealed that family members had a greater risk aversion to dread risk factors than operators. As a result, we see a possibility for family members to act as safety-net figures, bolstering the operators' safety values.

