Abstract

Background and Objectives: Physical and mental conditions are important risk factors for suicidality. However, there is no clear understanding of these relationships and the effect of co-occurrence on suicidality. We aimed to investigate the associations between current suicidality and mental disorders, physical conditions, and health-related factors in the nationwide primary care population in Latvia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was performed within the framework of the National Research Program BIOMEDICINE 2014-2017 at 24 primary care settings across Latvia in 2015. Adult patients were evaluated over one week at each facility. Socio-demographic variables, physical condition, and health-related factors were assessed on-site by trained psychiatrists. Mental disorders and suicidality were determined using the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview, and assessments were conducted over the telephone within two weeks after the visit to the general practitioner.



RESULTS: Of the 1485 cases, 18.6% reported suicidality. Only current depression, any anxiety disorder, any alcohol use disorder, and physical-mental multimorbidity were significantly associated with suicidality in the multivariate logistic regression analysis. Gastrointestinal diseases were associated with current depression alone (odds ratio (OR) 10.36; 95% confidence interval (CI) 2.34-45.76) and comorbid depression with any anxiety disorder (OR 7.55; 95% CI 2.15-26.49) among persons with current suicidality.



CONCLUSIONS: Screening for depression, anxiety, and alcohol use disorders regularly among patients with physical illness may be important to help recognise suicidality in primary care that could improve the quality of life of patients and prevent suicides.

Language: en