Ullmann H, Weeks JD, Madans JH. NCHS Data Brief 2021; (416): 1-8.

(Copyright © 2021, United States National Center for Health Statistics)

unavailable

unavailable

Stressful life events in childhood include various forms of abuse, neglect, and household instability, such as violence exposure, parental incarceration, or living with someone with mental health, alcohol, or drug problems (1). These events are key social determinants of a child's well-being and can have lifelong impacts on physical and mental health (2-9). This report presents sociodemographic disparities in stressful life events as reported by a knowledgeable adult, usually a parent, among children aged 5-17 years using the 2019 National Health Interview Survey data.


