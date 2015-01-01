Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To determine if sexual minority adolescents have earlier onset of suicidality and faster progressions from ideation to plan and attempt than heterosexual adolescents.



METHODS: A population-based longitudinal cohort of 1771 adolescents participated in the NEXT Generation Health Study. Participants reported sexual minority status (defined by sexual attraction) in 2010-2011 and retrospectively reported age at onset of suicidality in 2015-2016.



RESULTS: Sexual minority adolescents (5.8% of weighted sample) had higher lifetime risk of suicide ideation (26.1% vs 13.0%), plan (16.6% vs 5.4%), and attempt (12.0% vs 5.4%) than heterosexual adolescents. Survival analyses adjusted for demographic characteristics and depressive symptoms revealed positive associations of sexual minority status with time to first onset of suicide ideation (hazard ratio [HR] = 1.77; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.03-3.06) and plan (HR = 2.69; 95% CI 1.30-5.56). The association between sexual minority status and age at onset of suicide attempt was stronger at age <15 (HR = 3.26; 95% CI 1.25-8.47) than age ≥15 (HR = 0.59; 95% CI 0.21-1.66). The association between sexual minority status and progression from ideation to plan was stronger in the same year of first ideation (HR = 2.01; 95% CI 1.07-3.77) than ≥1 year after first ideation (HR = 1.33; 95% CI 0.26-6.77).



CONCLUSIONS: Sexual minority adolescents had earlier onset of suicidality and faster progression from suicide ideation to plan than heterosexual adolescents. The assessment of sexual minority status in routine pediatric care has the potential to inform suicide risk screening, management, and intervention efforts among early sexual minority adolescents.

Language: en