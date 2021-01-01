Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Prior work has linked exposure to multiple types of trauma (i.e., polyictimization) to increased risk of negative behavioral health outcomes compared with exposure to any single event. However, few studies have attempted to understand how polyvictimization theory relates specifically to veterans' experiences and behavioral health outcomes. The present study assessed heterogeneity in reports of childhood trauma, combat trauma, and military sexual trauma.



METHOD: We recruited 1,230 veterans outside of traditional Veterans Health Administration settings to participate in a study assessing behavioral health. On average, participants were 34.5 years old with the majority identifying as White (79.3%) and male (88.7%). We used latent class analysis to extract classes of traumatic experience exposure including childhood trauma, combat trauma, and military sexual trauma.



RESULTS: Five classes emerged: (a) high all; (b) moderate combat trauma, high military sexual trauma; (c) high combat trauma, moderate military sexual harassment; (d) moderate childhood trauma and combat trauma; and (e) combat trauma only. Overall, veterans in profiles that endorsed multiple trauma types (i.e., polyvictimization) evidenced greater symptoms of depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, and hazardous alcohol or cannabis use. Further, women were overly represented in profiles that included multiple victimization typologies, especially when profiles included elevated endorsement of military sexual trauma.



CONCLUSION: A polyvictimization framework was partially supported, with differential effects on behavioral health outcomes noted across trauma experiences. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

