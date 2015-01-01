Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Our aim in the present study was to estimate the psychometric properties of the full-length Adelaide driving self-efficacy scale (ADSES) for use among community-based resident older adults in Tehran, Iran.



METHODS: We recruited older adults (60+ years) from various sampling units nested in the Tehran district's general urban population (20 subjects/questionnaire-item). The questionnaire was translated and back-translated by using recommended pathways. Multiple forms of validity and reliability, including Cronbach alpha, were estimated. Also, we measured intra-class correlation coefficient, and did confirmatory factor analysis (CFA).



RESULTS: A total of 243 participants (mean age: 65.8, 95%CI 65.4-66.3) met our inclusion criteria. For ADSES, the alpha coefficient was 0.77, the intraclass correlation coefficient was 0.97 (95% CI: 0.95-0.98), and the average item-test correlation was 0.67. Upon CFA, we found a 0.95 comparative fit index, a coefficient of determination = 92.6%, and standardized size of the residual = 0.04.



CONCLUSION: Our Persian language ADSES was found to have adequate validity and factor structure parameters for evaluating driving self-efficacy among community-based older adults in a non-western context. Our questionnaire is an essential first step toward evaluating driving self-efficacy among older adults, especially where no such tool is available, to help develop driving self-efficacy as a healthy aging measure.

Language: en