Citation
Wilson M, Spike E, Karystianis G, Butler T. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Nonfatal strangulation (NFS) is a common form of domestic violence (DV) that frequently leaves no visible signs of injury and can be a portent for future fatality. A validated text mining approach was used to analyze a police dataset of 182,949 DV events for the presence of NFS.
Language: en
Keywords
intimate partner violence; police; domestic violence; nonfatal strangulation; text mining