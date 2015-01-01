Abstract

Multi-Threats framework (Shapiro & Neuberg, 2007) specifies that individuals can experience a variety of threats that depend on the intersection of two dimensions: the target (i.e., the self or one’s group, “Will one’s actions reflect upon the self or one’s group?”) and the source of the threat (“Who has the opportunity to use these actions as an indication of ability: the self, outgroup others or ingroup others?”). This paper describes the factorial validation of scale assessing different Stereotype Threats (Shapiro, 2011). Two hundred and seventy-three students from a high school replied to the questionnaire in a stereotypic domain (in mathematics for girls and in reading for boys). Confirmatory factor analysis supported the same six-factor structure as found in Shapiro and Neuberg’s Multi-Threat Framework (2007). Our data support the existence of multiple stereotype threats. These analyses highlight the relevance of distinguishing different types of stereotype threat in terms of the source and target of the threat.



RESULTS are discussed in terms of theoretical and practical applications.

