Citation
Seo C, Kim B, Kruis NE. Am. J. Crim. Justice 2021; 46(5): 793-814.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, College of Law Enforcement, Eastern Kentucky University, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
To effectively respond to scenes involving people with mental illnesses (PWMI), many police departments in the United States have implemented police response models (PRMs) that improve officer training on mental illness and/or solicit cooperation with mental healthcare providers. No existing study has focused on examining police chiefs' attitudes toward the effectiveness of PRMs. To help fill this gap in the literature, the current study analyzed survey data (N = 190) collected from police chiefs working in Pennsylvania to estimate the extent of favorability toward PRMs and to examine if the predictors of favorability toward PRMs vary across types of PRMs (i.e., CIT, co-response models, and other models with reduced training hours).
Language: en