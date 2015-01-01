Abstract

To effectively respond to scenes involving people with mental illnesses (PWMI), many police departments in the United States have implemented police response models (PRMs) that improve officer training on mental illness and/or solicit cooperation with mental healthcare providers. No existing study has focused on examining police chiefs' attitudes toward the effectiveness of PRMs. To help fill this gap in the literature, the current study analyzed survey data (N = 190) collected from police chiefs working in Pennsylvania to estimate the extent of favorability toward PRMs and to examine if the predictors of favorability toward PRMs vary across types of PRMs (i.e., CIT, co-response models, and other models with reduced training hours).



FINDINGS revealed that police chiefs showed favorable attitudes toward the CIT and co-response models, and their perceptions of these models were associated with the adoption of a PRM in their agencies. Further, results from multivariate analyses indicated that there are some differences in the factors that predict chiefs' favorability toward the CIT and co-response models compared to other models with reduced training hours (OMRTH). Potential policy implications and directions for future research in light of these findings are discussed within.

