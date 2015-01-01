|
Hyatt CS, Crowe ML, West SJ, Vize CE, Carter NT, Chester DS, Miller JD. Aggressive Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
34608639
Abstract
Recent reviews suggest that, like much of the psychological literature, research studies using laboratory aggression paradigms tend to be underpowered to reliably locate commonly observed effect sizes (e.g., r = ~.10-.20, Cohen's d = ~0.20-0.40). In an effort to counter this trend, we provide a "power primer" that laboratory aggression researchers can use as a resource when planning studies using this methodology. Using simulation-based power analyses and effect size estimates derived from recent literature reviews, we provide sample size recommendations based on type of research question (e.g., main effect vs. two-way vs. three-way interactions) and correlations among predictors.
Language: en
aggression; power; research methodology