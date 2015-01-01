Abstract

High rates of opioid overdose and suicide among the 50+ age group call for an examination of suicidal intent in overdose incidents. Using 2015-2020 National Poison Data System opioid poisoning cases aged 50+ (n = 83 153), we examined the types of opioids and other substances associated with suspected suicides compared to intentional misuse/abuse without suicidal intent. During the six years, prescription opioid cases decreased, while illicit opioid cases increased. Among both types of opioid poisoning cases, the proportions of suspected suicides decreased and those of intentional misuse/abuse without suicidal intent increased. However, due to the large increase in illicit opioid cases, the number of suspected suicide cases involving illicit opioids increased. Multivariable analyses showed that among prescription opioids, acetaminophen with opioid (IRR = 1.17, 95% CI = 1.11-1.24) and tramadol (IRR = 1.12, 95% CI = 1.06-1.47) were associated with higher risk of suspected suicides than intentional misuse/abuse without suicidal intent. Among illicit opioid cases, fentanyl poisoning cases were associated with lower risk of suspected suicides (IRR = 0.40, 95% CI = 0.17-0.94). Of other medications, use of benzodiazepines and antipsychotics was consistently associated with higher risk of suspected suicides in both prescription and illicit opioid cases. Alcohol and cocaine were also associated with higher risk of suspected suicide. Along with continued reductions in opioid prescribing, more effective monitoring of individual patient misuse/abuse behaviors and suicide risk assessment are needed. Healthcare professionals should also review other prescription medications frequently co-prescribed with opioids that may have additive effects on suicidal behaviors among older adults.

