Abstract

AbstractInternational oil and gas corporations operating in Brunei may apply PSM and analysis techniques, resulting in varying approaches and measures to address process safety issues. Global corporations may have developed their own process safety standards while smaller firms employ established ones. According to the standards employed, this research should be able to compare the local PSM systems and standards to international ones. To determine which users face the most hurdles in implementing or increasing process safety inside their organisations. This study found that OSHA regulations are used by 30% of local users in downstream operations. Common challenges encountered by local users are Management/Leadership Commitment to Process Safety (11.9%), Mechanical Integrity and management of safety critical devices (5.3%), Management review and intervention for continuous improvement (4.9%), Communication amongst workers (3.8%), Management of change (3.8%), Operational control, permit to work and risk management (3.8%), Incident reporting (3.8%).

Language: en