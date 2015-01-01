Abstract

Staff beliefs toward patient self-harm in secure forensic services are explored, capturing forensic nurses and other clinical staff from four secure units from one National Health Service trust, comprising high through low and forensic learning disability. One hundred fifty-five respondents took part (overall completion rate: 61%). The Theory-Driven Measure of Self-Injurious Behavior and the Suicide Competency Assessment Form were completed. It was predicted that higher competency and increased levels of training would associate with beliefs toward patient self-harm. Beliefs differed in accordance to location; perceiving self-injurious behavior as planned and within patient control was endorsed more in high-security settings by forensic nurses, with nurses in high security also more likely to endorse the perception that patients engaging in such behaviors were able to cope and felt valued. Competence and training experience were identified as factors of relevance. The study offers suggestions for future research, including a focus on capturing the environment, exploring "endorsed beliefs" as opposed to "negative attitudes," and proposing the concept of "professional exposure to self-harm" as an important variable.

Language: en