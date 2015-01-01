SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hunt QA, Krauthamer Ewing ES, Weiler LM, Ogbaselase FA, Mendenhall T, McGuire JK, Monet M, Kobak R, Diamond GS. J. Marital Fam. Ther. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jmft.12549

PMID

34608653

Abstract

In a sample of suicidal adolescents (N = 117), we sought to identify how adolescents' attachment to their parents related to a key mechanism of suicide from the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (IPTS). We tested both attachment-anxiety and attachment-avoidance, to both mother- and father-figures as correlates of the IPTS construct, perceived burdensomeness (PB). In addition, we tested PB as a mediator between these attachment variables and adolescent suicide ideation in a path analysis. Our path analysis indicated both mother- and father-related attachment anxiety were associated with PB and PB was related to suicide ideation. We also found an indirect effect of father-related attachment anxiety on suicide ideation. This study provides empirical support for earlier systemic work that proposes how family relationships may influence an adolescent's suicidal ideation. Finally, we provide practical clinical suggestions for how therapists may implement a systemic framework to address a suicidal adolescent and their family relationships.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescence; family; interpersonal needs questionnaire; interpersonal theory of suicide; perceived burdensomeness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print