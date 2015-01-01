SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gillette C, Bodner G, Grant J, Aldrich R, Mospan C, Hak-Sing Ip E, Daniel S, Crandall S. JAAPA 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Physicians Assistants)

10.1097/01.JAA.0000794968.09686.b3

34608015

OBJECTIVE: Suicide is an increasing public health problem for adolescents and young adults. The purpose of this study was to identify the frequency of physician assistants' (PAs') self-reported adolescent suicide risk assessments and to elicit salient beliefs regarding behavioral attitudes, norm referents, control factors, and intention to conduct suicide risk assessment with adolescents.

METHODS: A convenience sample of PAs completed an anonymous cross-sectional questionnaire. Relationships were assessed using bivariate analyses and qualitative theme analysis.

RESULTS: Forty-three PAs completed the questionnaire. Many PAs supported suicide risk assessment screening as a strategy to identify adolescents who are suicidal at an earlier stage of their illness; lack of time during the visit and problematic parental involvement were referred to as barriers.

CONCLUSIONS: PAs recognized that screening adolescents for suicide ideation may help prevent suicides. Their practice behaviors, however, did not correspond to this belief.


Language: en
