|
Citation
|
İleri, Borazan FY, Cavusoglu C, Göker B. Psychogeriatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Japanese Psychogeriatrics Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34608721
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Insomnia is associated with depression, cognitive impairment, hypertension, myocardial infarction, stroke, metabolic syndrome and prostate cancer in the elderly. The aim of this study is to investigate the relationship between severity of insomnia and falls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
elderly; falls; severity; insomnia