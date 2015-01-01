SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

İleri, Borazan FY, Cavusoglu C, Göker B. Psychogeriatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Japanese Psychogeriatrics Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/psyg.12767

PMID

34608721

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Insomnia is associated with depression, cognitive impairment, hypertension, myocardial infarction, stroke, metabolic syndrome and prostate cancer in the elderly. The aim of this study is to investigate the relationship between severity of insomnia and falls.

METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted in a single geriatric outpatient clinic at a university teaching hospital. Patients with active infection, who could not complete insomnia severity index (ISI) test because of cognitive impairment and who could not perform handgrip strength and timed up and go (TUG) tests were excluded from the study.

RESULTS: A total of 215 patients were included in this study. Logistic regression analysis showed that there is significant relationship between poorer TUG performance, mild insomnia, moderate insomnia, severe insomnia and falls in the elderly (odds ratio (OR) = 1.04, CI: 1.00-1.09, P = 0.041, OR = 2.43, CI: 1.22-4.85, P = 0.011, OR = 3.84, CI:1.35-10.94, P = 0.012, OR = 5.81, CI:1.00-33.72, P = 0.050).

CONCLUSIONS: In this study we showed that there is a relationship between the severity of insomnia and falls.


Language: en

Keywords

elderly; falls; severity; insomnia

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print