|
Citation
|
O'Connell C, Redfern M, Chan KC, Wollstein G, Conner IP, Cham R. Sci. Rep. 2021; 11(1): e19691.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34608185
|
Abstract
|
The goal of this study was to quantify the association between sensory integration abilities relevant for standing balance and disease stage in glaucoma. The disease stage was assessed using both functional (visual field deficit) and structural (retinal nerve fiber layer thickness) deficits in the better and worse eye. Balance was assessed using an adapted version of the well-established Sensory Organization Test (SOT). Eleven subjects diagnosed with mild to moderate glaucoma stood for 3 min in 6 sensory challenging postural conditions. Balance was assessed using sway magnitude and sway speed computed based on center-of-pressure data. Mixed linear regression analyses were used to investigate the associations between glaucoma severity and balance measures.
Language: en