Augenstein TM, Visser KF, Gallagher K, De Los Reyes A, D'Angelo EJ, Nock MK. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
34608660
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a leading cause of death among adolescents, and suicidal thoughts represent key predictors to suicidal behavior. Yet, suicidal thoughts can be challenging to accurately assess. Symptoms that commonly co-occur with suicidal thoughts, such as depressive symptoms, may provide valuable information for predicting these thoughts. Although clinicians commonly collect multi-informant reports about adolescent depressive symptoms, these reports often yield discrepant findings as individual predictors of adolescents' suicidal thoughts.
Language: en
adolescence; suicidal ideation; depressive symptoms; multi-informant assessment