Citation
Bock JE, Tucker RP, Brown RP, Harrington EE, Bauer BW, Daruwala SE, Capron DW, Anestis MD. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

DOI
PMID
34608661
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: White men in U.S. cultures of honor die by suicide at greater rates than other demographic groups. This finding has been attributed to factors such as the prevalence and use of firearms in men's suicide in honor states, as well as motivational risk factors (e.g., thwarted belongingness). Other features of honor cultures (e.g., physical aggression, risk-taking behaviors) suggest that honor-endorsing men may frequently experience painful and provocative events (PPEs), which, in turn, may facilitate practical capability for suicide. The present work tested this hypothesis and honor ideology's relationship to firearm ownership and storage practices.

Keywords
interpersonal theory of suicide; culture of honor; firearm ownership; painful and provocative events; practical capability