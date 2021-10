Abstract

The student accident insurance has been part of the German Statutory Accident Insurance (Deutsche Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung, DGUV) for 50 years. In order to assess the reduction in working capacity (Minderung der Erwerbsfähigkeit, MdE) in the event of permanent consequences of accidents and injuries, the recommendation to treat the affected child or adolescent "as an average adult" is currently still valid. The present work deals with the everyday practice of the MdE assessment in children and adolescents and their weaknesses through the transfer of the principles from adulthood. In addition, proposals for the adaptation of the assessment principles for the growth age are drawn up.

Language: de