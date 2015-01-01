|
Citation
|
Berdoulat E, Deninotti J, Vavassori D. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 162: e106404.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34598046
|
Abstract
|
The present study investigates the pattern in which transgressive and aggressive driving motives and aggressive driving were ordered in different clusters of drivers. To establish the difference between profiles, anger disorders, state-trait anger, and motives for transgression and respect for traffic rules were studied and compared between clusters. A total of 383 participants (laypersons), of all age and gender, filled out self-report measures evaluating aggressive driving, state-trait anger, anger disorders, aggressive driving motives, and motives for transgression and respect for traffic rules.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Motivation; Anger; Typology; Aggressive and transgressive driving; Anger disorder