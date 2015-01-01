Abstract

The present study investigates the pattern in which transgressive and aggressive driving motives and aggressive driving were ordered in different clusters of drivers. To establish the difference between profiles, anger disorders, state-trait anger, and motives for transgression and respect for traffic rules were studied and compared between clusters. A total of 383 participants (laypersons), of all age and gender, filled out self-report measures evaluating aggressive driving, state-trait anger, anger disorders, aggressive driving motives, and motives for transgression and respect for traffic rules.



RESULTS show the emergence of four profiles of drivers: Respectful, Aggressive-Avenger, Aggressive-Dominant, and Aggressive-Situational. The difference between these clusters has been confirmed by the high tendency of anger disorders for Aggressive-Dominant, low tendency of aggressive driving for Respectful, high tendency for motives for aggressive driving as altruistic protection for Aggressive-Avenger, and high tendency of speeding for Aggressive-Situational. Our findings strongly support the importance of creating programs adapted to each driver's profile.

