Abstract

Foreign body incarceration of the penis is a rare penis injury occurring primarily in middle-aged and elderly men. Sexual desire is the main cause of the disease. Common incarcerated foreign bodies include rings, plastic bottles, and bearings. Most foreign bodies can be removed by cutting them with tools; however, it is difficult to cut certain wide and thick metal foreign bodies. A case of incarceration caused by putting two metal nuts on the penis for 24 h is reported. The penis presented with pain and swelling, and the patient had dysuria. We carried out multi-point puncturing of the prepuce and hand-pressurizing to squeeze out the fluid causing prepuce edema to reduce the swelling of the penis. Using a plastic film to protect the penis skin and lubricant to reduce resistance, the two metal nuts were gradually moved outward and successfully removed in 50 min without aggravating penis injury. Above mentioned treatment process didn't need special cutting tools, was simple and easy to operate, and did not cause iatrogenic thermal or mechanical damage to the penis. Therefore, it is a good method to treat incarceration of the penis caused by an object that is difficult to cut.

Language: en